Brady, Pats rout Steelers for another AFC title

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The song, "One More Time," by Daft Punk, blared over the stadium system. Martellus Bennett, borrowing a pair of pompoms from a cheerleader, led the women in dance. Rob Gronkowski, in street clothes because of his injured back, celebrated with his teammates.

The New England Patriots, who started the season under the cloud of the Deflategate ruling that left Tom Brady suspended for the first four games, hammered the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 Sunday in the AFC Championship…