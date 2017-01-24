The Wenatchee World

Weather:

22°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo23° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo24° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Casilla back to the A’s

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

OAKLAND, Calif. — Relief pitcher Santiago Casilla is crossing the bay again, rejoining the Oakland Athletics with a two-year contract Friday after seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

Although the right-hander lost his job as closer last season for the Giants’ struggling bullpen, he provides A’s manager Bob Melvin with some options. Casilla could be called upon to help handle ninth-inning duties along with regular closer Sean Doolittle, and Ryan Dull could also be in the mix.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 