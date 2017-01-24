Casilla back to the A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. — Relief pitcher Santiago Casilla is crossing the bay again, rejoining the Oakland Athletics with a two-year contract Friday after seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants.
Although the right-hander lost his job as closer last season for the Giants’ struggling bullpen, he provides A’s manager Bob Melvin with some options. Casilla could be called upon to help handle ninth-inning duties along with regular closer Sean Doolittle, and Ryan Dull could also be in the mix.
