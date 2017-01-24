The Wenatchee World

Weather:

22°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo23° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo24° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Chess tournament planned for local students

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

EPHRATA — The Waypoint Foundation will hold its 10th annual scholastic chess tournament beginning at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Parkway Elementary School cafeteria, 1011 Parkway Boulevard.

Students enrolled in the Ephrata, Quincy, Soap Lake or Moses Lake school districts, in kindergarten through grade 12, can register to participate. The tournament will have a five-round, Swiss-pairing format with playoffs to determine a winner. The first-prize award is $500.

Optional preparation classes will be offered at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 and…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 