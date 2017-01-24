Chess tournament planned for local students

EPHRATA — The Waypoint Foundation will hold its 10th annual scholastic chess tournament beginning at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Parkway Elementary School cafeteria, 1011 Parkway Boulevard.

Students enrolled in the Ephrata, Quincy, Soap Lake or Moses Lake school districts, in kindergarten through grade 12, can register to participate. The tournament will have a five-round, Swiss-pairing format with playoffs to determine a winner. The first-prize award is $500.

Optional preparation classes will be offered at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 and…