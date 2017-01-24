Construction students put skills to work on birdhouses

MEDINA, Ohio — It’s tempting to say this project is for the birds. But really, it’s for the dogs and cats.

Construction trades students at Medina County Career Center have been putting their skills to work creating birdhouses for the NARI Home Improvement Show. The houses were displayed at the show and raffled to raise money for the Cleveland Animal Protective League, an organization that works to prevent animal cruelty and also offers dogs and cats for adoption.

Additional birdhouses…