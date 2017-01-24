Council expected to tweak hunting code

WENATCHEE — It’s illegal to hunt within the city of Wenatchee. The problem from an enforcement point of view is that it’s not really enforceable.

A proposed change to the hunting ordinance would change the penalty to a misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $250.

The problem arose from a mistake that was made a few years ago when some city codes were decriminalized.

Penalty for a hunting violation wasn’t specified to a subchapter and instead referred only to the…