The Wenatchee World

Weather:

23°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo23° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo24° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Deadly storm batters Eastern U.S.

by By Ian SimpsonReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.

The storm, which unleashed deadly twisters in Mississippi and Georgia over the weekend, turned cooler as it advanced on the Northeast, where residents faced potential flooding, downed power lines and high surf late on Monday and early Tuesday,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 