Eastmont Parks & Rec schedules activities

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont Parks & Recreation has planned several activities in the coming months.

A class session in art techniques will be held on Fridays from March 3-24. The class is for ages 8-14 and will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A fee of $65 includes supplies. Registration deadline is Feb. 17.

A class in Valentine’s Day card-making for ages 6-18 will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7. A fee of $5 includes supplies. Registration…