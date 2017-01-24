Eastmont Parks & Rec schedules activities

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont Parks & Recreation has planned several activities in the coming months.
A class session in art techniques will be held on Fridays from March 3-24. The class is for ages 8-14 and will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A fee of $65 includes supplies. Registration deadline is Feb. 17.
A class in Valentine’s Day card-making for ages 6-18 will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7. A fee of $5 includes supplies. Registration…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.