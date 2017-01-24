The Wenatchee World

Eastmont to add 5th-grade Spanish elective

by Rick Steigmeyer
EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District students can get a head start in Spanish starting next year.

The Eastmont School Board on Monday unanimously expanded Spanish-language classes as an elective starting in fifth grade.

The early start offers a valuable opportunity for students who want to become bilingual or get their high school and even college foreign language requirements finished early, said Mark Marney, Eastmont's executive director. Marney and Tally Garcia, the district's migrant and bilingual coordinator, presented a summary…

Advertisements

 