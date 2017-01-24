The Wenatchee World

Eastmont to surplus Fancher Heights property

by Rick Steigmeyer
EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District will surplus 10-acres in Fancher Heights after finding it unsuitable for a future school site.

Eastmont School Board members approved the resolution after discussing the site's merits in executive session Monday. Fancher Heights has been considered as a possible site for an elementary school since the late 1990s. Purchase of the land was finalized in 2001, said Superintendent Garn Christensen.

After review, the board agreed growth in the Fancher Heights area hasn't been enough…

