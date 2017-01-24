Ecology awards spill response grants

WENATCHEE — The state Department of Ecology has awarded Chelan County a $49,000 grant to buy equipment and train emergency responders to contain any oil spill that affect waterways.

Okanogan County also got $530 to replace tires and make repairs to its oil spill response trailer.

The funds are part of the $777,000 given statewide to cities, counties, port districts and other public agencies that respond to oils spills or hazardous material incidents.

They arose from the state Legislature’s 2015…