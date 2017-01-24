The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo21° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi30° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Patchy Fog

Thursday

Hi29° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog

Everybody Out | A ski for all snowshoers

by By Andy DappenWenatcheeoutdoors.org
Send to Kindle
Print This

Sitzmark Ski Area, Washington — It was a world-record gathering of ‘Hoksters’ with over 75 people either bringing their own Hoks or wanting to test the ‘demo’ Hoks brought to the event by Altai Skis headquartered in Curlew, Washington. “We’ve never had this many people skiing Hoks at one event before,” said Nils Larsen, one of the co-owners of Altai Skis.

The occasion at Sitzmark, a community ski hill located 20 miles northeast of Tonasket, was the HokFest, the first…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 