Everybody Out | A ski for all snowshoers

Sitzmark Ski Area, Washington — It was a world-record gathering of ‘Hoksters’ with over 75 people either bringing their own Hoks or wanting to test the ‘demo’ Hoks brought to the event by Altai Skis headquartered in Curlew, Washington. “We’ve never had this many people skiing Hoks at one event before,” said Nils Larsen, one of the co-owners of Altai Skis.

The occasion at Sitzmark, a community ski hill located 20 miles northeast of Tonasket, was the HokFest, the first…