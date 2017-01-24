Extortion charge leveled over threat to expose photos

WATERVILLE — Douglas County prosecutors have charged a Wenatchee man with extortion after he allegedly threatened to publicize intimate photos of a 15-year-old girl if she did not provide him with sexual favors.

Rigoberto Acosta Perez, 18, is accused of sending text messages to the girl in which he threatened to reveal provocative photos of her, unless she agreed to send him nude images of herself or to have sex with him. The victim lives in Douglas County.

Douglas County…