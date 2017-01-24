The Wenatchee World

Fitterer, Kirchner in Colts’ sights for GM

by Bob CondottaThe Seattle Times
Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner appear to again be in the sights of another team with an opening at general manager.

Each was interviewed earlier this month by the 49ers before withdrawing their names when San Francisco appeared headed in another direction (the 49ers have yet to make an official hire, however).

Now it’s Indianapolis set to interview Fitterer and Kirchner, according to various national reports.

The Colts’ GM job came open over the weekend…

