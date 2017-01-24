The Wenatchee World

Five arrested in shooting death of Quincy woman

by Pete O'Cain
Public Safety
GEORGE — Authorities have arrested five men today in connection with the December shooting death of a 31-year-old Quincy woman.

Jill Marie Sundberg’s body was found Dec. 22 a mile and half west of Silica Road outside of Quincy. According to multiple witnesses, Sundberg was seen arguing with alleged shooter Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez at the Shady Tree RV Park in Quincy, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the argument, she was reportedly taken against…

