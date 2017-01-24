Funeral Service Directory

Thursday, Jan. 26

Francisco C. Martinez, 79, of Quincy: 11 a.m. celebration of life Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 N. Central Ave., Quincy. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Friday, Jan. 27

Frank Phillip Keeler, of East Wenatchee: 2 p.m. funeral service at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley. Private interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Joan M. Koffel, 81, of Wenatchee: 2 to 4 p.m. celebration of life at Hillcrest Park Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.