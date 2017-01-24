The Wenatchee World

GOP state senator resigns, to take job in Trump administration

by By Joseph O'SullivanSeattle Times Olympia bureau
OLYMPIA — Washington state Sen. Brian Dansel, R-Republic, resigned Tuesday from the Senate to take a position in the Trump administration

Dansel’s resignation Tuesday followed news Monday that Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, announced he was taking a temporary job at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the Trump transition team. Ericksen has not resigned, and said he intends to continue his legislative work.

Dansel will be a special assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture in Washington, D.C., according to…

