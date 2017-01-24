Guilty plea expunged on immigration grounds

SPOKANE — An immigrant facing deportation over a Quincy arrest had his conviction vacated Tuesday, after the state Court of Appeals ruled he had not received appropriate legal advice before entering a guilty plea.

Alvaro Moises Ramos pleaded guilty in 2009 to attempting to elude police, not understanding that a conviction on that charge would lead federal immigration authorities to seek his removal from the county. Ramos has lived in the United State since age 11.

Under U.S. law, immigrants…