Helen Cordelia Dart
Wenatchee, WA
Helen Cordelia Dart, longtime Wenatchee resident, passed away January 16,
2017, at the age of 95. She was born February 24, 1921, to Gilbert and Harriet
Smith in Webster County, Missouri. Her early years were spent on the family
farm in Seymour, MO, where she attended school and had a passion for music.
Helen met Leonard Dart in Wichita, KS, and the two were wed on February 1,
1941. Moving to Wenatchee in the mid 1940’s together, with their two sons,
they built their lifelong home. Helen was known for her professional skills as
a seamstress, working for the Wells and Wades canvas department. Climbing the
ladder of success, she retired as the department manager in 1983 after more
than 30 years with the company. After retirement, Helen continued to remain
active through her church as well as spending as much time with her
grandchildren and later great-grandchildren, who she loved seeing as often as
possible. Besides numerous friends and family, Helen spent much of her down
time tending to her beautiful gardens and flower beds, filled with a
wonderfully colorful array of roses.
Helen was preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Harriet Smith; husband,
Leonard Dart; and her seven older brothers. She is survived by her two sons:
Richard F. Dart, born January 1942, of Medford, OR, and Keith G. Dart, born
September 1949, of Wenatchee, WA; four grandchildren: David, Dustan, Brandy
and Tyler; ten great-grandchildren; Ella, Noelle, Eaben, Acacia, Elsie,
Ansley, Dakota, Josiah, Cody and Calea; along with many nieces and nephews,
including Helen Philpott of Seymour, MO, whom she loved dearly.
A viewing will be held for Helen on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, from 4:00-7:00
p.m. at Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee. A service will be
held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cashmere Church of
God Faith of Abraham. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online
guest book at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones -
Betts Funeral Home.
