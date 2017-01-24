The Wenatchee World

James Elmer Flowers

James Elmer Flowers

East Wenatchee, WA

James Elmer Flowers, 88, a longtime East Wenatchee resident, passed away
peacefully on January 17, 2017, following a brief illness. He was born to
Elmer and Lela Flowers on February 21, 1928, in Emmett, ID. He had 14 brothers
and sisters, of which four are still living. For 66 years he was married to
the love of his life, Evelyn (Dowty) Flowers. They married on August 5, 1950.
He served his country in the U.S. Army prior to his marriage and starting a
family. He and Evelyn had five children that they raised in Wenatchee. He had
his career at Alcoa until his time to retire. His passions were his dogs,
sports, fishing and his family. He loved to play, coach and referee/umpire all
sports. He coached many of his sons’ baseball teams over the years. He loved
attending and supporting his local home team, Eastmont. He also was involved
in weight lifting with his son and grandsons over the years. At every
opportunity, he had a fishing pole in his hand, sharing that love with his
kids and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents; many brothers and sisters; daughter,
Glena; and son, Rick. James is survived by his wife, Evelyn Flowers of East
Wenatchee; son, Dave Flowers of East Wenatchee; daughter, Donetta Felton of
East Wenatchee; and son, Keith Flowers of Wenatchee; ten grandchildren and 13
great-grandchildren. He was a fun-loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-
grandpa that will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 26,
2017, at the LDS Church; 667 10th Street NE, East Wenatchee. A private
entombment will precede at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. Arrangements are
by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

