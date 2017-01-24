The Wenatchee World

Weather:

22°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo23° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo24° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Man buys World War II vets lunch, helps them share their stories

by Sandra BakerFort Worth Star-Telegram
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

FORT WORTH, Texas — For five years, Fort Worth businessman Kevin Boldt has pursued the ambitious task of identifying every Tarrant County service member who was killed in World War II and is buried in a local cemetery.

But while it’s important to honor the war dead, Boldt also wanted to do something for those veterans still alive. So every month for nearly three years, he has bought lunch for a countless number of old veterans.

What started out as…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 