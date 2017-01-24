Man buys World War II vets lunch, helps them share their stories
FORT WORTH, Texas — For five years, Fort Worth businessman Kevin Boldt has pursued the ambitious task of identifying every Tarrant County service member who was killed in World War II and is buried in a local cemetery.
But while it’s important to honor the war dead, Boldt also wanted to do something for those veterans still alive. So every month for nearly three years, he has bought lunch for a countless number of old veterans.
What started out as…