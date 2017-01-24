The Wenatchee World





Osahor rips down 30 rebounds in win over Cougs

by World news services
College Sports
PULLMAN — The No. 8 Washington women’s basketball team on Sunday got a big contribution from star senior center Chantel Osahor.

The center ripped down 30 rebounds against the Washington State Cougars, solidifying herself as the nation’s top rebounder. Only 11 other players in the history of Division I women’s basketball have done what Osahor did on Sunday. Washington beat Washington State 87-44.

