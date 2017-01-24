Photo Gallery:Okanogan beat Chelan in basketball
01/24/2017 World photo/Mike Bonnicksen
Okanogan beat Chelan in boys and girls basketball. The boys won 57-43 and the girls won 82-27.…
Lo21° Patchy Fog
Hi30° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy
Lo23° Patchy Fog
Hi29° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy
Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog
Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy
Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog
Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog
Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog
Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog
01/24/2017 World photo/Mike Bonnicksen
Okanogan beat Chelan in boys and girls basketball. The boys won 57-43 and the girls won 82-27.…