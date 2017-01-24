The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo21° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi30° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Patchy Fog

Thursday

Hi29° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog

Prep focus: Chelan boys basketball team locks down Okanogan

by Daniel Rubens.
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — Heading into a matchup Tuesday night with the only Caribou Trail League to defeat his Chelan boys basketball squad, Goats coach Jeff Pearl wanted to see his team come out aggressively on defense and try to force visiting Okanogan into mistakes from the get-go. The Goats did just that.

“We wanted to be a little more aggressive up and down,” Pearl said after Chelan’s 57-43 win at Chelan High School. “Towards the end of our last game, when…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 