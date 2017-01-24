Prep focus: Chelan boys basketball team locks down Okanogan

CHELAN — Heading into a matchup Tuesday night with the only Caribou Trail League to defeat his Chelan boys basketball squad, Goats coach Jeff Pearl wanted to see his team come out aggressively on defense and try to force visiting Okanogan into mistakes from the get-go. The Goats did just that.

“We wanted to be a little more aggressive up and down,” Pearl said after Chelan’s 57-43 win at Chelan High School. “Towards the end of our last game, when…