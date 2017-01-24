Prep spotlight | Stars of the show: Wenatchee’s Esquivel, Eastmont’s Lisson are leading their very different teams in very different ways

On opposite sides of the Columbia River, a pair of sharpshooters are leading the way for their high school basketball teams. Both are deadly from long range, both can drive to the basket and make plays off the dribble, and both have gotten to where they are today through hard work and determination. They even have similar first names.

Aside from those factors, however, there aren’t a ton of similarities between Wenatchee senior Tony Esquivel and Eastmont junior Anthony Lisson.…