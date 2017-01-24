The Wenatchee World

Prosecutors allege molestation of infant

by Jefferson Robbins
WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man is charged with sexually molesting a 3-month-old baby after investigators said DNA evidence was found on the child's body.

Mason A. Spies, 24, made his first appearance Monday in Douglas County Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty to a single charge of first-degree molestation ahead of his arraignment Feb. 6.

The case was first investigated in August, when the child's mother took the baby in for a medical examination and reported suspicions about Spies'…

