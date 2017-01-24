Roller Derby warriors in training

LEAVENWORTH — They fell, they got up. They went off the track, they got back on. They wobbled, they kept on going.
The 11 kids who practiced their roller skating skills at the Festhalle in Leavenworth earlier this month are the future stars of junior varsity roller derby in North Central Washington.
The youth team is still in its infancy, having started low-key last winter and now, full-steam ahead, this winter. They are under the tutelage of veteran skaters who…
