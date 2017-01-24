The Wenatchee World





Salave’a got big bucks to transfer over to Oregon

by World news services
College Sports
EUGENE, Ore. — Poaching assistant football coach Joe Salave’a from Washington State was a splurge, even by nouveau riche Oregon’s standards.

According to a report by The Oregonian, the Ducks will pay Salave’a $550,000 each year of a three-year deal to get Salave’a on new head coach Willie Taggart’s staff as an associate head coach and defensive line coach. Taggart’s other new assistants are on two-year deals.

At WSU, Salave’a was scheduled to make $400,000 in 2017 after making $345,000 in…

