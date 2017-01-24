The Wenatchee World

Scholarships available for future teachers

by Linda Barta
NCW — The Delta Kappa Gamma — Zeta Chapter of North Central Washington is seeking applicants for the $1,000 Ruby Long Recruitment Grant and the $1,000 Marje Stegeman Scholarship.

Applicants must be female high school graduates from Chelan or Douglas counties who have been accepted into a college education program.

The Ruby Long Recruitment Grant will help a student who has financial need and a commitment to teaching. The Marje Stegeman Scholarship is for an education major who has a family…

