St. Joseph School to host annual auction

WENATCHEE — St. Joseph School hosts its 37th Annual Have-A-Heart Auction Feb. 18 in Kuykendall Hall at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave.
The theme this year is “A Winter Wonderland.” Silent auction tables will open at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction at 7:30 p.m.
Items up for bid include five tickets to a Sounders game, orthodontia and more.
Tickets are $40 per person or a table of 10 for $350. Beer,…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.