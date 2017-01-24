St. Joseph School to host annual auction

WENATCHEE — St. Joseph School hosts its 37th Annual Have-A-Heart Auction Feb. 18 in Kuykendall Hall at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave.

The theme this year is “A Winter Wonderland.” Silent auction tables will open at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction at 7:30 p.m.

Items up for bid include five tickets to a Sounders game, orthodontia and more.

Tickets are $40 per person or a table of 10 for $350. Beer,…