22°

Overnight

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo23° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo24° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog

St. Joseph School to host annual auction

by Linda Barta
WENATCHEE — St. Joseph School hosts its 37th Annual Have-A-Heart Auction Feb. 18 in Kuykendall Hall at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave.

The theme this year is “A Winter Wonderland.” Silent auction tables will open at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction at 7:30 p.m.

Items up for bid include five tickets to a Sounders game, orthodontia and more.

Tickets are $40 per person or a table of 10 for $350. Beer,…

