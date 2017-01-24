Storm star Stewart has sprained ligament in knee

SEATTLE — Storm standout Breanna Stewart is returning to the United States from China to rehab a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

Stewart, last season’s league rookie of the year, injured the knee last week while playing for Shanghai in the Chinese league. The 22-year-old said she won’t require surgery.

“It’s fine. It’s nothing major, but it’s still an issue, I guess,” Stewart told The Associated Press from Shanghai on Sunday. “It’s perfect timing at least. You don’t…