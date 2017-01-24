The Wenatchee World

Trump pulls U.S. out of Pacific trade deal

by By Steve Holland and Ayesha RascoeReuters
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China’s influence in the region rises.

Fulfilling a campaign pledge to end American involvement in the 2015 pact, Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office pulling the United States out of the 12-nation TPP.

Trump, who wants to boost U.S. manufacturing, said he would seek one-on-one trade deals with countries that would…

