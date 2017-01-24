Trump rejects new lawsuit over foreign payments to his firms
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed allegations in a new lawsuit by prominent constitutional and ethics lawyers that he is violating the U.S. Constitution by letting his hotels and other businesses accept payments from foreign governments.
Trump told reporters at the White House that the lawsuit filed earlier in the day by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington was "without merit."
The nonprofit watchdog said Trump is "submerged in conflicts of interest" from his ties to…