Undefeated Gonzaga up to No. 3 in NCAAM poll

NEW YORK — Villanova and Kansas remain the top two teams in the weekly college basketball poll while Gonzaga moved up to third.

The Wildcats (19-1) beat Seton Hall and Providence last week and received 35 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday. This is the seventh week on top this season for Villanova.

Kansas (18-1) was No. 1 on 28 ballots. Last week, the Jayhawks had 32 first-place votes, compared with 28 for Villanova.

Gonzaga (19-0), the…