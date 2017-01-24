The Wenatchee World

22°

Forecast

Weather

Today

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo23° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo24° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Undefeated Gonzaga up to No. 3 in NCAAM poll

by World news services
College Sports
NEW YORK — Villanova and Kansas remain the top two teams in the weekly college basketball poll while Gonzaga moved up to third.

The Wildcats (19-1) beat Seton Hall and Providence last week and received 35 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday. This is the seventh week on top this season for Villanova.

Kansas (18-1) was No. 1 on 28 ballots. Last week, the Jayhawks had 32 first-place votes, compared with 28 for Villanova.

Gonzaga (19-0), the…

Advertisements

 