Today

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo23° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo24° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

What do Hawks do with Willson?

by Bob CondottaThe Seattle Times
Seattle’s tight end position may be one of the more intriguing to watch going forward.

Jimmy Graham can be a free agent after the 2017 season and while the Seahawks could extend his contract this off-season, they also could do nothing and wait and see what happens after the year, while some have wondered if Seattle could also decide to release him and save all of his $10 million cap hit next year — here’s a more detailed look at…

