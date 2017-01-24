Women’s march organizers: Next step is political action

SEATTLE — Organizers and participants of the Seattle Womxn’s March Saturday vowed to channel the energy and resolve of its more than 100,000 participants into political action.

The activists warned that President Trump and a Republican-dominated Congress could act quickly to defund Planned Parenthood, reverse protections for immigrants and categorically deny entry to Muslims from some countries.

“We are not going to be quiet and we are not going to back down,” said U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, who participated…