Yakima company proposes Alzheimer’s and dementia facility on Red Apple Road

WENATCHEE — A Yakima-based senior living company has applied for land development permits to build a 39,500-square-foot facility and two 5,500-square-foot cottages to care for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia patients.

Cascadia Development wants to build Fieldstone Memory Care in the 800 block of Red Apple Road, according to application documents filed with the city of Wenatchee. The main facility would include 48 housing units with a 60-bed maximum. The cottages would each serve six residents.

