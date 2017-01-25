Art of Community | $50,000 gift boosts new Wenatchee North Rotary foundation

The Wenatchee North Rotary Club has taken a major step forward in its community-building efforts. On Tuesday, the club officially launched its own foundation with a $50,000 gift from member Earl Tilly and wife Barbara.

Other service clubs have used foundations to significantly enhance their philanthropic efforts, a point emphasized by Beth Stipe, executive director of the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. The Rotary funds will be invested with the Community Foundation, which manages funds for numerous nonprofits and…