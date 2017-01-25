The art of soup

It wasn’t the best advertising line, but it was undeniably true: Soup is good food. On a frosty night when the wind is blowing, and the chill sinks deep into your bones, what is it that you turn to? Soup. When you want something warming and comforting after a difficult day, what is it that you most desire? Soup. When you have a cold, what is the only thing that can make you feel better? Soup, especially if it has…