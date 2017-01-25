Canada to Mexico on NAFTA: you might be on your own

CALGARY, Alberta — Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.

"We love our Mexican friends. But our national interests come first and the friendship comes second," a source said on the sidelines of a cabinet retreat in Calgary, Alberta.

"The two are not mutually exclusive," the source added.

The comments are some of the…