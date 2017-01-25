The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo22° Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi33° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Cloudy

Thursday

Hi31° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo23° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Considering switching to a vegetarian diet?

by Mayo Clinic News Network
Send to Kindle
Print This

Q: I am 58 and considering becoming a vegetarian. I know it will be important to make sure I get enough protein, but are there other nutrients I should focus on, as well?

A: Following a vegetarian diet is a healthy way of eating. Multiple studies have linked vegetarian diets to a reduced incidence of chronic disease and cancer. Excluding meat or animal products makes a diet healthier, but there are other factors to consider.

As with all dietary patterns,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 