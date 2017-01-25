Considering switching to a vegetarian diet?

Q: I am 58 and considering becoming a vegetarian. I know it will be important to make sure I get enough protein, but are there other nutrients I should focus on, as well?

A: Following a vegetarian diet is a healthy way of eating. Multiple studies have linked vegetarian diets to a reduced incidence of chronic disease and cancer. Excluding meat or animal products makes a diet healthier, but there are other factors to consider.

As with all dietary patterns,…