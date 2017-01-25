Dear Abby | Wife wonders in counseling will help husband mature

Dear Abby: I’m having a hard time deciding if I should forgive my husband or tell him enough is enough. In the year since our wedding, he became infatuated with one of my bridesmaids to the point of telling her — and me — that he loved her. He also flirted with women online, lied to my face about it, and asked for and received nude pictures from a “friend” and an ex.

We have been in counseling for about…