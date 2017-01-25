The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo22° Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi33° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Cloudy

Thursday

Hi31° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo23° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Dear Abby | Wife wonders in counseling will help husband mature

by Abigail Van BurenUniversal Press Syndicate
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

Dear Abby: I’m having a hard time deciding if I should forgive my husband or tell him enough is enough. In the year since our wedding, he became infatuated with one of my bridesmaids to the point of telling her — and me — that he loved her. He also flirted with women online, lied to my face about it, and asked for and received nude pictures from a “friend” and an ex.

We have been in counseling for about…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 