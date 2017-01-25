Douglas County conservation groups to hold annual meeting

WATERVILLE — Three Douglas County land stewardship groups will hold a joint annual meeting here next week.

The South Douglas Conservation District, Foster Creek Conservation District and Douglas County Crop Improvement will kickoff their meeting at 8 a.m. Feb. 1 at the NCW Fairgrounds community hall in Waterville.

The meeting is open to the public, and lunch will be provided. The schedule includes presentations on control of noxious weeds, bee ecology, alternative crops, farm business planning software, updates on the…