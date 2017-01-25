The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo23° Cloudy

Friday

Hi30° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo23° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi32° Partly Sunny

Douglas County conservation groups to hold annual meeting

Website Staff
Outdoors
Send to Kindle
Print This

WATERVILLE — Three Douglas County land stewardship groups will hold a joint annual meeting here next week.

The South Douglas Conservation District, Foster Creek Conservation District and Douglas County Crop Improvement will kickoff their meeting at 8 a.m. Feb. 1 at the NCW Fairgrounds community hall in Waterville.

The meeting is open to the public, and lunch will be provided. The schedule includes presentations on control of noxious weeds, bee ecology, alternative crops, farm business planning software, updates on the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 