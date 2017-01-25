The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo23° Cloudy

Friday

Hi30° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo23° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi32° Partly Sunny

East Wenatchee lowers fine for shoveling snow into streets

by Pete O'Cain
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

EAST WENATCHEE — The City Council approved an ordinance reducing the penalty for shoveling snow from a sidewalk or driveway into the street.

The penalty was a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of no more than $250. The new ordinance calls for a flat $50 fine.

Because the former penalty was a misdemeanor, those cited for shoveling into the street could challenge the citation in court. City Attorney Devin Poulson believes potential court fees are too high for a minor…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 