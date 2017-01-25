East Wenatchee lowers fine for shoveling snow into streets
EAST WENATCHEE — The City Council approved an ordinance reducing the penalty for shoveling snow from a sidewalk or driveway into the street.
The penalty was a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of no more than $250. The new ordinance calls for a flat $50 fine.
Because the former penalty was a misdemeanor, those cited for shoveling into the street could challenge the citation in court. City Attorney Devin Poulson believes potential court fees are too high for a minor…