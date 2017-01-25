Evolving mall | ‘Value’ stores boost traditional tenant mix

Wish list: Mall managers say shoppers have asked for a store specializing in intimate apparel (Victoria's Secret leads the list) along with more clothing outlets for plus-sized women.

EAST WENATCHEE — Michael Imperato has seen it all in his nine years as a retail employee for several national chains in the Wenatchee Valley. Merchandise good and bad, customers happy and sad, stores big and not so big.

“This one’s big and bright and beautiful,” said Imperato, manager of the new Famous Footwear at the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee. “Large inventory, great prices and a really nice design. We’re hearing from everyone that it’s a first-class shopping experience.”

Opened the day before Thanksgiving, Famous Footwear is the company’s second store in the Wenatchee Valley. It stands as the kind of mid-priced national retailer courted in recent years by mall owners Vintage Real Estate to appeal to North Central Washington’s casual and price-conscious consumer.

Mall and store managers say it’s been a successful strategy.

Said Imperato, “Two days after we opened — on Black Friday — we quadrupled projected sales estimates and then ranked No. 1 in the company for sales on 10 of the next 14 days. Sales have continued to be good.”

Famous Footwear, which offers top shoe brands at discount prices, is the latest “value leader” to find a home at Wenatchee Valley Mall. With more than 50 stores on a 29-acre site, the mall is the largest retail complex in a 120-mile radius and, arguably, the heart of East Wenatchee’s commercial center.

At the mall, Famous Footwear follows longtime discounters Ross Dress for Less and Payless Shoes, along with relative newcomer Marshalls, an off-price fashion department store and sister retailer to T.J. Maxx. Set to open this summer is Grocery Outlet, a discount supermarket specializing in overstocked brands and closeout products.

“When I talk about mall success, I have two words — ‘tenant mix,’ “ said Roger Burghdorf, executive vice-president for leasing at Los Angeles-based Vintage. “We like to have a balance of traditional retailers and value-priced stores. But ultimately our tenant mix is up to the consumer — it represents what they want to see, where they want to shop.”

Burghdorf said the mall’s management team conducts frequent shopper surveys to determine that tenant mix and, along with it, the future of the mall.

“We work hard to meet the needs of a wide range of shoppers from a huge geographic area,” he said. “Our customers come from all of North Central Washington — clear up to the Canadian border, all the way down to Yakima — and represent a diversity of backgrounds and tastes.”

That means off-price retailer Famous Footwear complements its neighboring retailer, the larger and more upscale Macy’s, said mall General Manager Bob Waller. “It’s a perfect example of hosting stores that meet our customers’ varied wish lists,” he said.

Overall, said Waller, the mall aims for about 75 to 80 percent of its space filled with national and regional chain stores. “This strategy means that, for the most part, local customers don’t need to leave the area to shop at many of the higher-profile retailers. The stores are right here, not far from where they live.”

He noted, for example, women’s clothing chain Christopher & Banks, fashion outlets Rue 21 and Buckle, Italian family restaurant Olive Garden and electronics store Radio Shack. The mix is rounded out with locally-owned hair salons, eateries and wireless franchises that account for around 11 to 25 percent of the mall’s merchants at any given time.

A handful of other new stores are also in the works, said managers. They declined to elaborate while leasing is still being hammered out.

Burghdorf said this summer’s opening of Grocery Outlet demonstrates how mall managers have listened to shoppers and pushed to meet their needs. The December closure of Food Pavilion “left a hole in our line-up that we don’t like to see,” he said. “So we asked folks what they’d like in the space, and Grocery Outlet topped the list.”

Grocery Outlet already has one store in the Wenatchee market at 1616 N. Wenatchee Ave. “This new location will increase convenience for shoppers from East Wenatchee, Rock island and Quincy,” said Waller. “We expect it to be very popular.”

At Famous Footwear, Imperato agreed that customer convenience was a prime motivator for opening a new store at Wenatchee Valley Mall. The company’s location at Wenatchee’s Valley North Center, which will remain open, has offered discounts, coupons and BOGO deals (buy one, get one) for years.

“We’re bringing our lower prices and good service right to where the customers are,” he said. “When you consider how shopping has changed in the last few years — increased competition, a shift to online — it just makes sense.”

Mike Irwin: 665-1179

irwin@wenatcheeworld.com