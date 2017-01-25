Federal Building up for auction soon

WENATCHEE — The Federal Building on Yakima Street is slated for auction beginning Feb. 2. Minimum bid: $1 million.

Wenatchee City Council is expected to authorize Mayor Frank Kuntz to bid on the city’s behalf. Kuntz couldn’t specify how much the city was willing to bid.

The 104,000-square-foot building is owned by the U.S. General Services Administration. It was the longtime home of the U.S. Post Office, which moved to smaller location in 2015.

Kuntz said they’ll consider moving their…