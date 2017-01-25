Fire destroys Winthrop home

WINTHROP — No one was injured when a Winthrop house and carport were destroyed by fire late Tuesday night.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Knotty Pine Road in the Twin Lakes area, the carport was a total loss, and fire had already spread to the home, and into the roof, said Brian McAuliffe, division chief for Okanogan County Fire District 6.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

He said the homeowners were already outside when about…