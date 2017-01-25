Funeral Service Directory

The Wenatchee World

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Helen Cordelia Dart, 95, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. service at Cashmere Church of God Faith of Abraham. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Thursday, Jan. 26

James Elmer Flowers, 88, of East Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. celebration of life at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. A private entombment will precede at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Francisco C. Martinez, 79, of Quincy:…

