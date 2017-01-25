Tracy Warner | Here comes the deficit zombie

Back to boring. Thanks to the Congressional Budget Office for spoiling the party. The deficits are coming. We are unprepared and virtually helpless. We lack the political will for anything but making the situation worse.

This is broken-record stuff. They say it again and again, every year. In a decade the federal debt will near levels never before seen. That would spoil the party if anybody was paying attention. Apparently they are not. Senate Democrats proposed a $1 trillion infrastructure…