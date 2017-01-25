The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo22° Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi33° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Cloudy

Thursday

Hi31° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo23° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

In the Garden | Outdoor work helps keep burglars away

by Mary Fran McClureMaster Gardener
Home and Garden
Send to Kindle
Print This

Long, dark nights can be an added invitation for unwelcome visitors to check out your premises. In addition to locking your doors, you’ll feel more safe by brightening the indoors with timer lights and having a neighbor or friend pick up items left on your doorstep when you’re away. 

Moving to the outdoors, prowlers abhor outside lighting. Lighting mounted above your garage door or other entrance can be set with a timer or detector that comes on when darkness falls.…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 