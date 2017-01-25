In the Garden | Outdoor work helps keep burglars away

Long, dark nights can be an added invitation for unwelcome visitors to check out your premises. In addition to locking your doors, you’ll feel more safe by brightening the indoors with timer lights and having a neighbor or friend pick up items left on your doorstep when you’re away.

Moving to the outdoors, prowlers abhor outside lighting. Lighting mounted above your garage door or other entrance can be set with a timer or detector that comes on when darkness falls.…