The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo25° Cloudy

Thursday

Hi31° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo23° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Man arrested for Horse Lake vehicle prowls

by Pete O'Cain
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — A 31-year-old East Wenatchee man arrested in connection with a string of vehicle prowls Tuesday morning in the Horse Lake Road area.

Adam Archer is suspected in seven incidents reported from 7:35 to 8:45 a.m. at Quail Hollow Lane, Horse Lake Road and Tanda Lane.

Archer is suspected of entering numerous vehicles and taking credit cards and money, according to Wenatchee Police Sgt. Mark Huson.

One of the credit cards was reported in use nearby at Walmart. Police…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 