Man arrested for Horse Lake vehicle prowls

WENATCHEE — A 31-year-old East Wenatchee man arrested in connection with a string of vehicle prowls Tuesday morning in the Horse Lake Road area.

Adam Archer is suspected in seven incidents reported from 7:35 to 8:45 a.m. at Quail Hollow Lane, Horse Lake Road and Tanda Lane.

Archer is suspected of entering numerous vehicles and taking credit cards and money, according to Wenatchee Police Sgt. Mark Huson.

One of the credit cards was reported in use nearby at Walmart. Police…